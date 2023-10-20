Will Smith Calls Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Brutiful’ During Surprise Appearance

Will Smith made a surprise appearance during an event for Jada Pinkett Smith’s new memoir, Worthy, in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, Wednesday (October 18th). Following a discussion with the Set It Off actress at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, the Men in Black actor took the stage to say a few words.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," Smith told Pinkett Smith while giving her a hug. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful,'" he said. Smith also referred to their relationship as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

The King Richard actor added, “I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I've ever dreamed."