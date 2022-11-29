Will Smith ‘Completely Understands’ If People Are ‘Not Ready’ To See His New Film ‘Emancipation’

In anticipation of the release of his new film Emancipation, Will Smith told Entertainment Weekly that he’s losing sleep thinking about how the film will be received. Smith is concerned that his behavior at this year’s Oscars will affect turnout.

“I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalized my team, but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve,” he told the outlet.

Smith also told Fox 5’s Kevin McCarthy that he recognizes why people may not want to see the film. “I completely understand — if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he said.

Emancipation is scheduled to reach select theaters on December 2nd and will stream on Apple TV+ beginning December 9th.