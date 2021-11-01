Will Smith Says He Contemplated Suicide In New Docuseries

PRPhotos.com

Will Smith has revealed in his upcoming YouTube docuseries that he once contemplated suicide.

In the trailer for Will's Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life series where he set a goal for himself to lost 20 pounds in 20 weeks after his quarantine weight gain, he spoke on his difficult the task was.

He said in the snippet from the show, “This began as a journey to get into the best shape of my life.”

Will continued, “When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.”

He later said to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children, Taj, Jaden and Willow, “That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.”

The six-part docuseries premieres on YouTube on November 8th.