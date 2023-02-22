Will Smith Shares TikTok Video Referencing The Oscars Slap

It’s been almost a year since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards, and the Men in Black star is still reflecting on the shocking turn of events.

On Monday (February 20th), Smith shared a TikTok video of himself set alongside another video by TikTok user @missmoneyworking suggesting a way to make life “interesting and fun.” @missmoneyworking says, “It sounds insane, but it will change your life.”

“Did you know that you can pick any object? Look at it and ask it what it thinks of you?” the TikToker continues. “So, for example, you can pick up a pen and ask it how it sees you or what it thinks of you, and you will get an answer in your mind from your intuition.”

At this prompt, Smith looks pensive for a moment, and then brings out the Oscar he won for Best Actor last year.