Will Smith Taking 2020 In Stride

Hollywood star Will Smith appears to be taking all of the drama of his wife’s affair with 27 year-old singer August Alsina in stride. The star’s wife admitted to the affair during a recent episode of her Red Table Talk series on Facebook. Jada Pinkett Smith referred to the affair as an entanglement. Alsina seized the opportunity and released a song over the weekend titled, “Entanglements” featuring Rick Ross. On Monday, July 20th, Smith decided to make light of the situation by releasing a video clip where he turns his back just as his musical partner Jazzy Jeff tosses a box off a roof. The clip ends before the box actually hits Smith.

The clip featured a snippet of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” as its musical bed and it was captioned by Smith, “Me:___” . . . “2020:___.” Alsina’s “Entanglements” features some very explicit lyrics. He sings, “I’m bein’ honest baby, don’t want no strings attached (Uh-uh)/You just want a n***a that’s gon’ break your back (Break your back) . . . I’m half? No, I ain’t ’bout to play with that (Play with that). You left your man to f*** with me, just to pay him back/Don’t you know that’s cold hearted?.” He added, “Once you gone, no comin’ back/Girl, you f***in’ with a youngin’, I be doin’ s**t you like/Don’t do talkin’ when I see you, all your hear’s love sounds/Goin’ round for round, you want a n***a that take you down (This a special bond but it ain’t true).” The Smiths have been married for 23 years. They have two children, Jaden and Willow.