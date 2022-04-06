Will Smith’s Talent Agency Reportedly Considered Dropping Him

PRPhotos.com

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards, his talent agency reportedly thought about letting him go.

According to Page Six, a leadership retreat at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes held by Smith’s agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), became the site of a debate as to whether or not to hold onto Smith as a client. Apparently, CAA is in the process of acquiring ICM, the agency that represents Chris Rock, so the company was at a crossroads.

However, Richard Lovett, who represents Smith, didn’t want to lose the King Richard star. Lovett was even described as “frazzled” while the agency discussed the matter.

Meanwhile, a CAA spokesperson claimed “there is no truth” to these rumors.