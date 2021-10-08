William Shatner Is ‘Terrified’ To Go To Space

Getty Images

William Shatner told New York Comic-Con’s audience that he’s terrified to go into space.

The 90-year-old actor, who will become the oldest person to go to space on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Spaceflight, told fans on Thursday (Oct. 7th), “I don’t want to be the oldest guy to go into space,” before reminiscing about the 1986 Challenger crash that killed all of the astronauts on board.

He continued, “And I’m thinking, ‘I’m going up in a rocket and our best guess is it should be fine. I’m terrified. I’m Captain Kirk, and I’m terrified. I’m not really terrified — yes I am. It comes and goes like a summer cold. I’m planning on putting my nose against the window [once I’m in space], and my only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back.”

Deadline reports that no date has been set for Shatner’s trip yet.