Willow Smith Has Been Marijuana Free For Three Months

Willow Smith has revealed that she has given up weed. During an episode of Red Table Talk, Willow said, “Haven’t been smoking marijuana for three months, specifically THC. When I stopped smoking, it was a really big eye opener I was like there are so many people—people that I called friends in my life who just kind of drifted away. It really made me think, ‘This is very interesting.”

Willow revealed that after she stopped smoking, she started yoga and it has helped her to stay sober.

She also revealed that she is actually “less anxious” since she stopped smoking as has been more productive and focused. She explained. “When I was bored, I would just smoke. Now because of this quarantine bored all the time but I am putting my energy into different things,”