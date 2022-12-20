Woman Breaks Into Robert De Niro’s Townhouse While He’s Home

PRPhotos.com

A “known burglar” broke into Robert De Niro’s Upper East Side townhouse on Monday (December 19th), while the Casino actor and his daughter were home. Law enforcement officials told The New York Post that she was stealing Christmas presents and playing with his iPad.

The burglary occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m, when police spotted 30-year-old Shanice Aviles trying to enter commercial buildings before making her way into De Niro’s home.

The Goodfellas actor and his daughter were unaware of what was going on at the time. Prior to this arrest, Aviles had been picked up for seven other burglaries that took place on the Upper East Side between November 25th and December 8th of this year.