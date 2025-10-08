Woman Dies After Riding Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Attraction

Getty Images

A woman in her 60s died Monday after experiencing a medical emergency following her ride on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion attraction. The guest became unresponsive immediately after exiting the ride, which currently features “The Nightmare Before Christmas” theming. Disneyland security administered CPR before paramedics transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Sergeant Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department confirmed no cause of death has been determined. “There is no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened soon after,” Sutter stated. The Haunted Mansion, which opened in 1969, is described as a “slow-moving” attraction suitable for young children on Disney’s website. The seasonal makeover featuring Tim Burton’s characters began in 2001 and runs annually during Halloween and holiday seasons. (Story URL)