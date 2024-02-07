‘Wonder Man,’ Gina Carano, Jonathan Majors + More!

CREW MEMBER DIES ON THE SET OF ‘WONDER MAN:’ Deadline reports that a rigger working on the set of Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man died on Tuesday (February 6th). The 41-year old man, later identified as Juan Carlos Osorio, fell from a catwalk at Radford Studios in Studio City. They were not filming the series at the time. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson told the outlet in a statement.

GINA CARANO SUES DISNEY OVER ‘MANDALORIAN’ FIRING: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Deadpool actor Gina Carano is suing Disney and Lucasfilm with the backing of Elon Musk. In a wrongful termination lawsuit filed Tuesday (February 6th), Carano claimed that she was fired from The Mandalorian for voicing right-wing opinions on social media. As for why Musk is supporting her, Joe Benarroch, the head of business operations for X, said in a statement: “As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination.”

JONATHAN MAJORS’ SENTENCING IS DELAYED TO APRIL: Jonathan Majors was scheduled to receive his sentencing on Tuesday (February 6th), after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December. However, Variety reports that his sentencing will now take place on April 8th. This comes after the Creed III actor’s legal team filed a motion to set aside the verdict.

TYNE DALY IS ‘UNEXPECTEDLY HOSPITALIZED’ AND DROPS OUT OF BROADWAY’S ‘DOUBT:’ Deadline reports that Cagney & Lacey actor Tyne Daly was “unexpectedly hospitalized” on Friday (February 2nd) and will no longer be starring in Broadway’s Doubt as a result. The Office actor Amy Ryan is set to replace her. The cause for Daly’s hospitalization has not yet been revealed, but she is “expected to make a full recovery.”