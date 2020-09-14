‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delayed as Industry Continues To Struggle & ‘Tenet’ Disappoints

PRPhotos.com

Wonder Woman 1984 is delaying its release again. This time, Warner Bros. pushed the Gal Gadot-starrer to December 25th as the box office continues to struggle. Denis Villeneuve's Dune will still be released December 18th.

Many observers say the delay is a blow to theaters, as now there will be no tentpole to support the BO for the entire month of November. But insiders say the studio felt it had no choice as 35% of theaters remain dark, including major markets like NYC and LA.

It will also allow Warners’ Tenet, starring Robert Pattinson, to continue to expand its audience.

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie,” director Patty Jenkins said in a statement. “Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Over the weekend, Christopher Tenet‘s Tenet managed to cross the $200 million line at the box office globally, but its domestic receipts are another story. Through Sunday, Tenet earned $6.7 million domestically, with major markets like NYC and LA remaining shuttered. According to reports, Warner Bros appears to have fudged the $20.2 million it claimed earning during opening weekend, and earned closer to $9 million as movie-lovers appear frightened to go to theaters during the pandemic.