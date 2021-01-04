‘Wonder Woman’ Slumps in Second Week Out

PRPhotos.com

The first weekend of 2021 brought in just $13 million, compared to the record-making $219.5 million of 2016. Wonder Woman 1984 topped the box office with $5.5 million, down 67% over its opening weekend, for a total domestic haul of $28.5 million. Many are blaming the low turnout on the fact that Warner Bros. opted to release the Gal Gadot-toplined Patty Jenkins production on HBO Max.

No word yet on how the release helped boost subscribers to the nascent streamers. Croods: A New Age came in second with $2.18 million.