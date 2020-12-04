Worker Reveals What Meghan and Harry Were Like Christmas-Tree Shopping

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a serious holiday purchase: their Christmas tree. A worker at the lot where they selected the tree shared an account of the trip on Twitter.

He wrote: “Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree. We had our lot empty when they got there—their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is.”

James also addressed a question about their general demeanor, writing: “They seems like very nice people honestly. Meghan sounds very kind and Harry sounded and acted like a chill lad honestly. I’m really glad they liked our trees. We got the best we could get from Wa. Very appreciative :)”

No details on the size or type of tree. The pair are expected to spend the holidays in Montecito with their son Archie due to the pandemic.