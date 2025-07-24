Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies At 71

Getty Images

Wrestling legend and actor Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. The Clearwater Police Department in Florida confirmed his death was due to cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan rose to fame in the 1980s, becoming a symbol of patriotism in the wrestling world. He achieved global recognition with the WWE, winning the heavyweight title and later transitioning to World Championship Wrestling. Hogan’s career also included acting roles in films like Rocky III and Mr. Nanny. Despite some controversies, including a sex tape and a highly-publicized legal battle with Gawker, Hogan’s impact on wrestling and entertainment remains significant. He is survived by his wife, Sky Hogan, and children Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. (Variety)