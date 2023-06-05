Writers Guild of America Strike, Ms Jacky Oh!, Evan Handler + More!

WRITERS REACT TO DIRECTORS GUILD-AMPTP TENTATIVE DEAL: Deadline reports that writers are speaking out after the Directors Guild and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a tentative deal regarding a new contract on Saturday (June 3rd). “I wasn’t around in ’08, but this feels like that from what I’ve heard,” a writer told the outlet. “The WGA takes a stand, the DGA reaps the rewards.” Screenwriter Amy Berg tweeted, “Thrilled that the DGA was able to use the power of the WGA’s labor action to secure a deal that works for them.”

MS JACKY OH! DIES AT 32: According to The Los Angeles Times, Wild ‘N Out star Ms Jacky Oh! has died at the age of 32. The outlet reports that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover,” which usually includes a tummy tuck and breast augmentation. She was reportedly found unresponsive on Wednesday (May 31st) at Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell and was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. Wild ‘N Out shared the news on their Instagram page. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the caption read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

EVAN HANDLER SAYS KIM CATTRALL HAD ‘NO CONTACT WITH ANYBODY’ WHILE FILMING HER ‘AND JUST LIKE THAT…’ CAMEO: And Just Like That… actor Evan Handler spoke with People at the Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on Saturday night (June 3rd) about Kim Cattrall returning to the Sex and the City franchise with her forthcoming cameo on the show. “I think it is great. I do,” he told the outlet. “Apparently, her cameo was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

‘BARBIE’ FILM REPORTEDLY CAUSED A SHORTAGE OF PINK PAINT: Architectural Digest reports that, due to the set construction on the upcoming Barbie film, the paint company Rosco experienced a shortage of pink paint. The production designer, Sarah Greenwood, shared that they got as much pink paint from Rosco as they could. “The world ran out of pink,” she said. In response to this, Lauren Proud, VP of global marketing at Rosco, told The Los Angeles Times, “They did clean us out on paint.”