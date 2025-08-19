WWE Star Naomi Announces Pregnancy, Vacates Women’s World Championship

Getty Images

WWE star Naomi surprised fans on Raw by announcing she is pregnant and will have to vacate her Women’s World Championship. During an emotional segment, Naomi revealed the news on the WWE podcast What’s Your Story, hosted by Stephanie McMahon. She is expecting her first child with fellow wrestler Jimmy Uso. Though congratulated by the crowd and Raw general manager Adam Pearce, Naomi refused to hand over the title. Instead, she laid it down in the ring, vowing to return and reclaim it even with a baby. Naomi recently won the Women’s World Championship at WWE Evolution in July, successfully defending it against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. (UPI)