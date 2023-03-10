Home » Entertainment » You Actor Lukas Gage Opens Up About Personal Life

You Actor Lukas Gage Opens Up About Personal Life

Posted on

You star Lukas Gage has opened up about his relationship with hairstylist Chris Appleton after vacationing together.

Gage told The New York Times in an article on March 9th, "If they want to think that, they can. I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

Both Gage and Appleton posted photos from their vacation on Instagram last month.

