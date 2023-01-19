‘You People’ Cast Supports Jonah Hill’s Publicity Blackout

The cast of You People supported Jonah Hill’s decision to avoid doing press.

At the film’s premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday (January 17th), co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus told Variety, “You have to protect yourself and do what feels right to you.”

Lauren London shared a similar sentiment, saying, “I hold space for Jonah Hill. That’s my homeboy. I love him and whatever he needs to do for his soul, I am there for it.”

In August, Hill announced on social media that he would be taking a break from doing publicity because media appearances have been exacerbating his anxiety attacks for the last 20 years.