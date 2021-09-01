Younes Bendjima Shares Alleged DM Scott Disick Sent Him Slamming Kourtney Kardashian

PRPhotos.com

Younes Bendjima has leaked what he says is a DM from Scott Disick about their mutual ex, Kourtney Kardashian. The mean missive pokes fun at Kardashian’s PDA-filled romance with Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” the 38-year-old allegedly messaged Bendjima, 28, alongside a photo of Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, making out on a boat in Europe.

Bendjima wrote: “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.”

On IG Stories, he added more shade, writing: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Bendjima then followed up on his post, adding, ”Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km.”

Barker seemed to respond himself, posting a laughing meme from Goodfellas, in what many believe was a response to the leak.

Disick has publicly supported the couple, telling Andy Cohen in June: “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”