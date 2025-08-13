YouTube Begins Testing New AI-Powered Age Verification System

Getty Images

YouTube is rolling out an AI-based age estimation model in the U.S. to provide better protections for younger users. The system will automatically apply restrictions and security measures to accounts deemed to belong to individuals under 18, regardless of the birthday entered. Users can verify their age if the model is inaccurate. The changes aim to ensure teens are treated as teens and adults as adults, with protections like non-personalized ads and digital well-being tools. While the impact on creators is expected to be limited, some may see a decrease in ad revenue for teen viewers. YouTube says these measures reflect its commitment to delivering a safe and enriching experience for families. (Variety)