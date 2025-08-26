YouTube Remains No. 1 Most-Watched Streamer For Sixth Month In A Row

Getty Images

According to Nielsen’s July Gauge report, YouTube accounted for 13.4% of all TV viewing, the highest among streaming services for the sixth consecutive month. Disney came in second with 9.4% across its Hulu and Disney+ platforms, the largest lead a media company has held since the Gauge began tracking in 2023. Netflix was third with 8.8% of TV usage, seeing the largest monthly gain in viewers compared to June. The Roku Channel saw the biggest proportional increase, rising to 2.8% of total viewership. Amazon placed fourth with 3.9% share, just shy of its platform-best 4% in December 2024. Nielsen expects viewership trends to shift as the fall TV season begins, with sports and network programming changes. (Story URL)