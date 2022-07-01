Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, Shanna Moakler + More!

ZAWE ASHTON AND TOM HIDDLESTON ARE EXPECTING THEIR FIRST CHILD: Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston confirmed with Vogue on Wednesday night (June 29th) that they are expecting their first child. Ashton debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the premiere of her new film Mr. Malcolm's List in New York City.

SHANNA MOAKLER HOPES ‘FOR A SPEEDY RECOVERY’ FOR EX-HUSBAND TRAVIS BARKER: According to E! News, Shanna Moakler addressed her ex-husband, Travis Barker‘s, hospitalization on Thursday (June 30th). “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney,” she said in a statement. Moakler added that she’s hoping “for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried.”

SHAILENE WOODLEY SAYS HER HEAD AND HEART FEEL ‘NURTURED’ FOLLOWING AARON RODGERS SPLIT: On Wednesday (June 29th), Shailene Woodley posted to Instagram to share that she’s feeling “nurtured,” following her split from Aaron Rodgers. “to the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart. you gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes,” she wrote.

MEREDITH VIEIRA JOKES THAT SHE ‘DID HER TIME’ ON ‘THE VIEW:’ In a recent interview with E!’s Daily Pop, former co-host of The View Meredith Vieira commented on the years she spent on the show. When asked if she would ever return, she said, “You know, there's a time for everything, I like to say, and I kinda did my time. That sounds like a prison term, actually.” Vieira added, “I did nine years and I loved it. The show has evolved and it's a different show and I think it's fantastic.”