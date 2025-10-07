Zelda Williams Criticizes Fans Creating AI Videos Of Late Father Robin Williams

Getty Images

Zelda Williams used her Instagram Story to condemn fans sending her artificial intelligence videos of her deceased father, Robin Williams. “Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t,” Williams wrote. She called the practice disgusting and urged people to stop. “If you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy, and believe me, it’s NOT what he’d want,” she stated. Williams, who directed last year’s horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, compared AI content to “disgusting, over-processed hotdogs” made from real people’s lives. The iconic comedian and actor Robin Williams died in 2014 at age 63. Her criticism joins other Hollywood figures opposing AI technology as concerns grow over intellectual property rights and digital likenesses in the entertainment industry. (Story URL)