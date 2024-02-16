Zendaya, Brad Pitt, Jodie Turner-Smith + More!

PRPhotos.com

ZENDAYA WEARS VINTAGE COUTOURE ROBOT SUIT AT ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ PREMIERE: According to People, fans can’t get enough the vintage couture outfit Zendaya wore to the Dune: Part Two premiere in London on Thursday (February 15th). The cyborg ensemble, which features PVC-covered cutouts over the breasts and butt cheeks, was first released by Thierry Mugler during Paris Fashion Week in 1995. Anya Taylor-Joy also confirmed her appearance in the sequel at the premiere. Fans started speculating that she was in the movie after it appeared in her portfolio on Letterboxd.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE ARE REPORTEDLY CLOSE TO FINALIZING THEIR DIVORCE: Us Weekly reports that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are getting closer to finalizing their seven-year-long divorce. “They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost,” a source told the outlet. Speaking about the Fight Club actor, the source added, “It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him.”

JODIE TURNER-SMITH SHARES PHOTOS FROM ‘BEST VALENTINE’S YET’ AFTER FILING FOR DIVORCE FROM JOSHUA JACKSON: According to Us Weekly, Jodie Turner-Smith shared photos of her living room decorated with pink, purple, and silver balloons to Instagram on Wednesday (February 14th). “The best Valentine’s yet!!! Thank you so much, you know who you are !!! About last night,” she wrote alongside the photos. This comes after the Queen & Slim actor filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Joshua Jackson, in October of last year. The Dawson’s Creek actor has since been romantically linked with Lupita Nyong’o.

CILLIAN MURPHY REFUSES TO TAKE PHOTOS WITH FANS: Cillian Murphy is not big on taking photos with fans. When one approached him for a photo during a recent interview with GQ, the Oppenheimer actor said, "I don’t do photos.” He explained to the publication, "I just think it’s better to say hello and have a little conversation. I tell that to a lot of people, you know, actor friends of mine, and they’re just like, 'I feel so bad.' But you don’t need a photo record of everywhere you’ve been in a day."