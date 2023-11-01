Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum Are Engaged

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are heading for the altar! The pair are reportedly engaged after two years of dating. The Batman actress seemingly debuted her engagement ring while attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party over the weekend.

It all started with a bike ride around New York City, when the couple were first photographed together in August of 2021—around the same time that they both started working on Kravitz’s directorial debut titled Pussy Island. The High Fidelity actress was seen riding on the back of the Magic Mike actor’s bicycle with her arms wrapped around him.

During an interview with GQ last year, Kravitz referred to Tatum as a “wonderful human.” She added, “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Both celebrities have been married before. The Dope actress was married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021, while the Lost City actor was married to his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. Tatum and Dewan share a 10-year-old daughter named Everly.