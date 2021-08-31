Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are On: Report

Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are officially a couple, Us Weekly confirms.

This comes after weeks of rumors. “Channing and Zoe are dating,” a source exclusively tells Us of the actors, who connected while working on their upcoming film, Pussy Island. “They both thought the other was cool, fun and attractive, but never acted on it because they were never single.”

They grew close on-set, and “things turned romantic fast.”

The source continues, “They both have a lot in common, they’re both very active and love outdoor sports and being in the outdoors. They both work in Hollywood, but like being off the grid too, that’s why the recent upstate getaway was so great for them.”

Kravitz recently divorced Karl Glusman, finalizing their split August 25th. Tatum recently split from Jessie J, whom he dated after divorcing Jenna Dewan.