Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Were Spotted Kissing in London

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen kissing at Rita’s in London following a promotional event for Kravitz’s newest film, Caught Stealing, last week. A source told People that Styles has been “spending time with her while she’s been on her press run.” Additionally, a video shared on X by a Styles fan account on Sunday showed the two walking together down a street in Rome, with Kravitz wrapping her arm around Styles. Kravitz has been in Europe in recent days to promote Caught Stealing with her co-star, Austin Butler. Earlier this year, Kravitz was seen spending time with Noah Centineo, while Styles was most recently linked to Taylor Russell, with whom he broke up in May 2024 after less than a year of dating. Before Russell, Styles dated his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, for nearly two years. Kravitz was previously in a relationship with her Blink Twice co-star, Channing Tatum. (People)