Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Her Relationship With Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz isn’t keeping quiet anymore when it comes to her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a cover story for GQ Magazine, The Batman actress shared some sweet details about their time together.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” she said. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Kravitz said the first movie the pair watched together was the 1993 film True Romance. She also shared how Tatum helped her out on the set of her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she shared. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

The High Fidelity actress also commented on wanting to keep their relationship under wraps. “You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can,” she said. “So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it.”