Home » Entertainment » Zooey Deschanel Is No Manic Pixie Dream Girl, She’s A Woman

Zooey Deschanel Is No Manic Pixie Dream Girl, She’s A Woman

Posted on

Zooey Deschanel is no “manic pixie dream girl.”

The actress recently opened up to The Guardian about being viewed as quirky and whimsical due to her roles in 500 Days of Summer and The New Girl.

She said of the trope, “I don’t feel it’s accurate. I’m not a girl. I’m a woman.”

She added, “It doesn't hurt my feelings, but it's a way of making a woman one-dimensional and I'm not one-dimensional.”

The 42-year-old says that breaking away from the “manic pixie dream girl” stereotype has been a work in progress but added, “The more screen time a female character gets, the more space there is to show complexities, but there has been a shift, so I'm optimistic.”

Related Articles

Sydney Sweeney Can’t Afford To Take A Six-Month Break From Acting
Sheree Whitfield’s Ex Tyrone Gilliams Says She Created A False Narrative About Him On RHOA
Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian Could Have ‘Hollered’ At Him If She Wanted A Second Child
Gaten Matarazzo Is Not Related To ‘The Princess Diaries’ Star heather Matarazzo
Tony Dow Is Still Alive In Hospice Care
Ashley Judd Says She Had A ‘Restorative Justice Conversation’ With The Man Who Raped Her