Zooey Deschanel Is No Manic Pixie Dream Girl, She’s A Woman

Zooey Deschanel is no “manic pixie dream girl.”

The actress recently opened up to The Guardian about being viewed as quirky and whimsical due to her roles in 500 Days of Summer and The New Girl.

She said of the trope, “I don’t feel it’s accurate. I’m not a girl. I’m a woman.”

She added, “It doesn't hurt my feelings, but it's a way of making a woman one-dimensional and I'm not one-dimensional.”

The 42-year-old says that breaking away from the “manic pixie dream girl” stereotype has been a work in progress but added, “The more screen time a female character gets, the more space there is to show complexities, but there has been a shift, so I'm optimistic.”