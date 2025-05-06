Bad Bunny Announces ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ World Tour

Bad Bunny has announced his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, where the Puerto Rican music superstar will headline stadiums throughout Europe, Australia, Latin America, and Japan. The 23-date trek is set to begin on November 21 in the Dominican Republic, and will conclude on July 22 in Brussels, while hitting major cities in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, and Italy along the way, including Bad Bunny’s first ever dates in Australia, Brazil, and Japan. According to a tour press release, these shows “will bring [Debí Tirar Más Fotos] to life, fully immersing audiences in its world, celebrating the essence and culture of Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican heritage.” Before embarking on his expansive global tour, Bad Bunny is set to perform a historic 30-date homecoming residency at El Choli in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Benito is set to draw an estimated 250,000 fans during those summer shows. Tickets for the world tour go on sale on Friday, May 9. (Billboard)