Barbra Streisand’s New Duets Album Features Collaborations With Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande And Mariah Carey, And More

Barbra Streisand’s upcoming album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, features duets with Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, James Taylor, Sting, Hozier, Laufey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw, Josh Groban, Seal, and a track featuring both Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande. The star-studded collection is set for release on June 27, and Streisand has just released the project’s first single, “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” featuring Hozier. The album also includes the first ever collaboration between music icons Streisand and Dylan, who duet on the Thirties pop standard, “The Very Thought of You.” “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists,” Streisand says in a statement. “They inspire me in unique and different ways. I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.” The album was produced by Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher, and recorded at the Streisand Scoring Stage in Culver City, California, and at the legendary Abbey Road Studios with the London Symphony Orchestra. (Rolling Stone)