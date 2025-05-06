Beyoncé Cheekily Swaps Out Sphere Visual With Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium Following Cease-And-Desist

Beyoncé has removed a visual of the Sphere from her Cowboy Carter Tour after receiving a cease-and-desist order from the venue’s owner. An image of the Sphere was included in the show’s “400 Foot Cowboy” visual interlude where the towering singer picked up the venue from the Las Vegas strip. During Sunday night’s show (May 4) in Inglewood, the image was appropriately replaced with footage of Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium, where Beyoncé is set to perform in July during her Cowboy Carter Tour. Following the show, Beyoncé’s production company, Parkwood Entertainment, shared the new clip on Instagram, captioning the post, “What happens in Vegas starts with a BANG.” The cease-and-desist letter was reportedly issued by Sphere Entertainment Group, who claimed that the footage of the state-of-the-art venue was used “without permission,” and misled fans by prompting speculation of a potential Sphere residency for Beyoncé. (Rolling Stone)