Beyonce Kicks Off Cowboy Carter Tour In LA With The Help Of Her Kids, Blue Ivy And Rumi

Beyoncé launched her Cowboy Carter Tour on Monday night (April 28) with a nearly three-hour performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The 35-time Grammy winner looked resplendent in an all-white outfit complete with cowboy hat, boots, and fringed jacket, with backup dancers dressed in similar attire. The 39-song set focused on Beyoncé’s 2024 Album of the Year, Cowboy Carter, and her 2022 chart-topper, Renaissance, along with deep cuts from throughout her prestigious career. “It feels so good to be on this stage. Thank you to my fans for allowing me to make this album, for the creative liberty to make this album,” Beyoncé said in reference to her country-flavored record.

The performance later became a family affair, as Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi both joined their mother on stage. The evening came to a fitting close with the final song on Cowboy Carter, “Amen,” as Beyoncé appreciatively announced to the crowd, “Thank you all. This is the first show and you shared it with me. I feel so overwhelmed. God bless you!” Beyoncé has four more shows at SoFi Stadium over the next two weeks, before the Cowboy Carter Tour heads to Chicago on May 15. (Billboard)