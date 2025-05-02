Cardi B Pleads For Unfinished Features So She Can Finally Complete Her New Album

During a recent Instagram Live session, Cardi B expressed her frustration over the delays surrounding her long-awaited new album. The Grammy winner sympathized with her impatient fans who have been waiting years for the follow-up to Cardi’s chart-topping 2018 debut record, Invasion of Privacy, with the New York rapper blaming the delay on unfinished contributions from the album’s special guests. “I really need these fu**ing features,” Cardi said. “I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now, I need that. I need that right now. Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity.” While the highly-anticipated album doesn’t have an official release date or title, Cardi remains confident that the project will be worth the wait, even if she has to finish it on her own. “I’ll sing this sh*t myself,” Cardi said. “But I really need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.” (Rolling Stone)