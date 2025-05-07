Chappell Roan Tells Heart’s Ann Wilson That She Has “The Best Voice In Rock”

During a recent appearance on an episode of Ann Wilson‘s After Dinner Thinks podcast, Chappell Roan praised the Heart singer, while reminiscing about the power she felt covering their classic hit,”Barracuda,” at the Austin City Limits festival in 2024. “You’re rockin’ mama! I’m rockin’ because you rockin’, really, truly,” Roan praised Wilson. “I think you have the best voice in rock.” Roan and fellow guest Lucy Dacus discussed the transformative power of rock music with Wilson, while contrasting that electric energy with pop. Roan went on to proclaim that “Barracuda” is the “coolest song ever,” while admitting that performing the track live made her “feel like a rock star.” Wilson went on to share her approach to singing the rock anthem with the young musicians, saying, “A song like that… you can’t hold it in. It has to be an independence of the soul where you just let it go. This is a physical event.” (Billboard)