Charli XCX Set To Star In And Produce Takashi Miike’s Next Film

Charli XCX is teaming up with Japanese horror director Takashi Miike for an as-yet-untitled film, the second under her new Studio365 banner. While the plot is currently unknown, the collaboration with Miike hints at a possible horror-themed film, given his reputation for violent works like 1999’s Audition and 2001’s Ichi the Killer. Charli has been busy juggling music and acting as of late, producing and starring in director Aidan Zamiri’s upcoming A24 film, The Moment, which is based on an original idea from the Grammy-winning pop superstar. Charli is also set to appear in the upcoming movie projects 100 Nights of Hero, I Want Your Sex, and Erupcja. In addition to her acting roles, Charli will finish her Brat U.S. Arena Tour with a three-night stand in Brooklyn on May 1-4, and is slated to perform at several high-profile music festivals this summer, including Primavera Sound Porto and Lido Festival. (Variety)