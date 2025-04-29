Cyndi Lauper Says She Is “Humbled” To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Cyndi Lauper took to Instagram on Sunday (April 27) to express her gratitude and humility over the news that she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes – Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few,” said the 71-year-old pop superstar. “Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us. Thank you to the voting members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for this honor. And thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.” This year, for the fourth year in a row, four or more women are being inducted into the Rock Hall, with The White Stripes’ Meg White, Salt-N-Pepa, and Carol Kaye joining Lauper in receiving the honors. The institution has been criticized in the past for the lack of female representation among its inductees. (Billboard)