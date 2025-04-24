Ed Sheeran And Noah Kahan Duet On “Stick Season” During Surprise Set In Nashville Pub

On Tuesday night (April 22), Ed Sheeran and Noah Kahan surprised 100 lucky fans with an intimate performance at Santa’s Pub in Nashville. Sheeran shared an Instagram video capturing the duo singing Kahan’s smash hit, “Stick Season,” with the singers accompanied by their guitars and surrounded by an enthusiastic audience. “Shut down @santaspub in Nashville to do dueling songs with @noahkahanmusic what a night,” Sheeran captioned his post, with the surprise performance featuring a series of duets from the catalogs of both music superstars. This impromptu event followed Sheeran’s recent appearance at Coachella over the weekend, and the release of his new single “Azizam,” from his forthcoming album, Play, which is due out sometime in 2025. Kahan is preparing for a series of shows starting in May, followed by performances in Europe and the UK, and appearances at a series of U.S. music festivals in September. (People)