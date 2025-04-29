Ed Sheeran Hangs Out With A Joint-Rolling Snoop Dogg As His U.S. Side Quests Continue

On Thursday (April 24), Ed Sheeran shared a TikTok video of him casually hanging out with Snoop Dogg, where the rap legend expertly rolls a blunt as Sheeran’s new song, “Azizam,” plays in the background. In the video, Sheeran also enjoys some Rap Snacks “Bar-B-Que” Cheddar Potato Chips featuring Snoop’s face on the bag. The singer jokingly captioned the clip, “Last time I smoked with snoop I lost the ability to see,” while also continuing the Spanish-theme of his new single by naming his video, “Fumando con Snoop Dogg: Una experiencia inolvidable,” which translates to “Smoking with Snoop Dogg: An Unforgettable Experience.” The glimpse of the two music stars spending time together caused fans to get excited about potential future collaborations between Sheeran and Snoop. This session with Snoop continues Sheeran’s numerous side quests in the U.S. over the past few weeks, including his recent surprise appearance at a Nashville pub with Noah Kahan, and a performance at Coachella with Post Malone. (People)