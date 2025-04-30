Ed Sheeran Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos Ahead Of Release Of “Old Phone” Single

Ed Sheeran has launched a new Instagram account, @teddysoldphone, to promote his upcoming single, “Old Phone,” offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into unseen photos from his retired mobile phone from 2015. The account features unreleased content from early in the Grammy-winning singer’s career, including pictures – most notably with Taylor Swift and Harry Styles – texts, and lyric notes, ahead of the single’s release at 11 a.m. ET Thursday (April 29). Sheeran was inspired to write the song after revisiting his old phone during a copyright lawsuit in 2024. “It felt like a time capsule, a time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015,” Sheeran wrote. “Turning it on really spun me out. I found myself scrolling messages and conversations with people who are no longer here. The whole experience was such an emotional journey.” “Old Phone” is the second single from Sheeran’s forthcoming album, Play, with the pop superstar recently performing in a pop-up British pub called The Old Phone at Coachella, where he played the song live for the first time. (Billboard)