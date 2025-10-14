Family-Friendly Halloween Events All Around Southern Arizona

Halloween is right around the corner, but there are many family friendly events all around Tucson this month that are open to the public.

If you know of more, please send us an email to [email protected].

FRIDAY, OCT. 10

6-8 p.m., Quincie Douglas Center trunk-of-treat event at Quincie Douglas Center (1575 East 26th Street).

SATURDAY, OCT. 18

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tucson Terror & Oddities Market at The Coalition Space (311 East 7th Street). Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. There will be 40 vendors of eerie art and collectives.

SATURDAY, OCT. 25

3-5 p.m., Big Brothers Big Sisters trunk-or-treat event at Synergy Plaza (2959 North Swan Road).

4:30-7:30 p.m., Pima County Sheriff’s Department trunk-or-treat event at Kino Sports Complex (2500 East Ajo Way).

5-7 p.m., New Spirit Lutheran Church trunk-or-treat event at 8701 East Old Spanish Trail. It is open and free to all and will have face painting, cupcake walk, and food court.

5-8 p.m., St. Mark’s Catholic Church trunk-or-treat event at St. Mark’s Catholic Church parish hall (2727 West Tangerine Road).

5-8 p.m., AZ Historical Society’s A Night at the Museum Halloween family event at AZ History Museum (949 East 2nd Street). There will be interactive trick-or-treating, crafts, face painting, games, a movie, and photo ops.

SUNDAY, OCT. 26

2-4 p.m., Pantano Baptist Church trun-or-treat event at 225 South Pantano Road. There will be a bounce house, photo booth, and face painting.

6-8 p.m., Sabbar Shrine’s trunk-or-treat event at Kay Cee Hall (601 South Tucson Boulevard).

FRIDAY, OCT. 31

5 p.m., Tucson Baptist Church trunk-or-treat event at Tucson Baptist Church (1525 South Columbus Boulevard).

5:30-7:20 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church trunk-or-treat event in the church’s northeast parking lot (2450 East Fort Lowell Road). There will be candy, a photo booth, music, refreshments, and prizes.