Gracie Abrams Pays Tribute To Lorde By Covering “Liability” In New Zealand

On Tuesday night (April 29), Gracie Abrams paid homage to local legend Lorde by covering her poignant ballad, “Liability,” during the Auckland, New Zealand stop on her Secrets Of Us World Tour. Abrams made a departure from her usual surprise-song performances that are typically reserved for her own tracks, choosing instead to pay tribute to Lorde in her hometown. Abrams performed her rendition of “Liability” alone on the keys, as the entire stadium sang and swayed along to the emotional number. This isn’t the first time that Lorde has been honored by a fellow pop star this month, as Dua Lipa delivered a rendition of her breakout single, “Royals,” during her Radical Optimism Tour stop in Auckland a few weeks ago. In a recent interview with Billboard, Abrams said that Lorde “is just one of my favorite people to lean on period. It’s comforting that there are people like her that exist. Such a gift to be able to ask her questions.” (Rolling Stone)