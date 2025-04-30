Jack Black’s 34-Second ‘Minecraft’ Song Sets Billboard Record For Shortest Hot 100 Hit

Jack Black has made Billboard history with his 34-second Minecraft song, “Steve’s Lava Chicken,” which has broken the record for the shortest track to ever appear on the Hot 100 chart. The brief song features Black portraying the famous Minecraft character, Steve, singing passionately about cooking chicken with lava. “Steve’s Lava Chicken” debuted at No. 77 on this week’s Hot 100 chart, dethroning the previous shortest-song record holder, Kid Cudi’s 37-second interlude, “Beautiful Trip.” This notable achievement follows Black’s previous appearance on the singles chart with a song tied to a video game film adaptation, as his 2023 track, “Peaches,” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie reached No. 56 on the Hot 100. Warner Brothers is capitalizing on the meme-worthy nature of A Minecraft Movie by hosting “Block Party” screenings across North America, where they encourage fans to be as rambunctious as possible as they sing along and act out the notable clips in the film. (Consequence of Sound)