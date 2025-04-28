Jelly Roll Joined By Lana Del Rey, Shaboozey, MGK, And Wiz Khalifa During Stagecoach Headlining Set

During Jelly Roll’s headlining performance at Stagecoach on Saturday night (April 26), Lana Del Rey made a surprise appearance, joining Jelly for a duet performance of “Save Me,” with Lana filling in for the track’s original vocalist, Lainey Wilson. “This is my favorite crooner of all time. Lana Del Rey is with me, y’all,” Jelly said as he welcomed her to the stage. This collaboration marked a reunion for Del Rey and Jelly Roll, who had previously shared the stage during Lana’s headlining set at Hangout Festival in 2024, where they did a duet of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.” Lana wasn’t the only guest star to join Jelly during his big night, with the country singer also joined by BigXthaPlug, Alex Warren, Wiz Khalifa, Jessie Murph, and Brandon Lake. Jelly was also joined by Shaboozey during his Stagecoach set, with the two singers debuting their new duet, “Amen,” which was just released on Friday (April 25). The collaboration is featured on the deluxe reissue of Shaboozey’s recent record, titled Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition. (Rolling Stone)