Joe Jonas Shares New Single, “Heart By Heart”

On Friday (April 25), Joe Jonas released a new solo single, “Heart by Heart,” from his upcoming album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, set for release on May 23 via Republic Records. The new track is co-written with Lewis Capaldi, Savan, Oscar Holter, and Max Gsus, and follows the previously released singles, “Work It Out” and “What This Could Be.” Jonas initially delayed the release of his new album in order to add some last minute additions to the project, writing on Instagram at the time, “The album is gonna come out later now because I’m flooded with inspo and want to add some final touches.” Jonas is returning with his second solo album after a seven-year gap following his debut project, Fastlife, in 2011. Joe’s new record comes amidst a flurry of activity for the Jonas Brothers, including their 20th anniversary Living the Dream Tour, a live record, a Disney Christmas movie, and the announcement of their seventh album, Greetings from Your Hometown, due out on August 8. (Rolling Stone)