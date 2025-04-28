Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Grandfather After His Death, Makes Emotional Plea To Paparazzi

Justin Bieber mourns the death of his grandfather, Bruce Dale, with a heartfelt Instagram tribute shared on Saturday (April 26). The Grammy-winning singer reminisced on childhood memories he spent with his “papa,” and shared a tender throwback photo capturing the two of them embracing back in November of 2009, only days before the then 15-year-old future pop superstar released his debut EP, My World. Dale, husband to Bieber’s grandmother and father to the music star’s mother, passed away at the age of 80 in Ontario. “I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven,” Bieber captioned his emotional post. “Until then I know ur watching down. I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.”

In additional Bieber news, the singer shared an Instagram video on Friday (April 25) capturing what his encounters with paparazzi are typically like, filled with blinding camera flashes and swarming photographers. “This has to stop,” Bieber captioned his post, making an emotional plea to paparazzi to let up on their unrelenting coverage of him. (People)