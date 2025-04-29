Katy Perry Is Blown Away After Attending Lady Gaga’s Mexico City Concert

After finishing off her three-night stand in Mexico City on Saturday (April 26), Katy Perry was seen in the crowd at Lady Gaga‘s Viva La Mayhem stadium show on Sunday night. During the performance, Perry was spotted recording and dancing along to the music, and she later took to Instagram Stories to praise Gaga’s performance. “Show was MAGINIFCA! The dress! The sand! Every moment was theee moment,” Perry wrote. “So proud of you and grateful to grow up together @ladygaga Love u.” Perry also shared a series of clips of the performance, including a poignant moment where Gaga read a letter she wrote in Spanish for her passionate Little Monsters in Mexico. Gaga and Perry turned Mexico’s capital city into Pop Queen mecca as they both performed multiple sets there over the weekend, with Gaga set to continue her tour in Rio de Janeiro and Singapore, and Perry scheduled for additional shows in Monterrey, Mexico before heading to the United States as part of her Lifetimes Tour. (Rolling Stone)