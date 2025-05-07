Kelsea Ballerini Says People Criticizing Artists Transitioning To Country Music Need To “Check Themselves”

In a new ELLE digital cover story, Kelsea Ballerini is advocating for inclusivity in country music. The 31-year-old singer expressed support for artists transitioning into the genre – like Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Lana Del Rey – while also stressing the importance of embracing diversity. “If we, as country artists, feel like we can have a collab on top 40 or have a collab with an R&B artist, why wouldn’t we give a welcome to someone else?” Ballerini said. “I think that’s where people who are pushing back really need to check themselves, because music is for everybody. And specifically country music, the marquee of it is it’s the people’s story.” Ballerini also reflected on the rewarding experience of headlining her first ever arena tour. “I really like to be inclusive and I feel like I have songs truly for everyone,” said Ballerini, who ensures “that the boyfriends and husbands that have been dragged there unwillingly by their girls also feel welcome, because they are.” (People)