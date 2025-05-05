Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s ‘Luther’ Claims No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 For 11th Straight Week

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for an 11th consecutive week. The track matches Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ 1997 chart-topper, “I’ll Be Missing You” (featuring 112), for the most weeks spent at No. 1 among duets by co-billed lead solo men and women. Other notable moves in this week’s Hot 100 Top 10 include Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” rising a spot to claim a new career high of No. 2, while Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” remains at No. 5 – notching its 43rd week in the Top Five, matching The Weeknd’s 2020-21 run with “Blinding Lights” for the most total weeks spent in the top tier all-time – while Doechii’s “Anxiety” returns to the region by matching its previous peak of No. 10. Elsewhere in the Top 10, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” drops one spot to No. 3, Drake’s “Nokia” remains at No. 4, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” stays at No. 6, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” jumps up two spots to No. 7, Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem” drops one spot to No. 8, and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” moves up a slot to No. 9. (Billboard)